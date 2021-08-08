Call for removal of PM Muhyiddin triggers 'civil war' in Umno

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has alluded to pressure to interfere in the judiciary.
KUALA LUMPUR - Umno's high-stakes game to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will decide not just the fate of Malaysia's government but also the future of the once-dominant party, which is in the throes of its worst infighting.

Political observers are comparing the impasse between Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's camp and the majority of the party's 38 MPs who want to remain in the Muhyiddin administration with the gripping feud between then Premier Mahathir Mohamad and Malaysia's longest-serving lawmaker Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, which saw Umno being deregistered in 1987.

