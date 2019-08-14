Irish teen Nora Anne's family to decide next course of action after postmortem

SEREMBAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The family of Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, whose body was found in a hilly area of the jungle in Negeri Sembilan after she went missing last week, will only decide their next course of action after a port-mortem examination.

Lawyer Sankara N. Nair, who has been engaged to represent them, said it was too early to make a decision now.

"We haven't discussed that. Perhaps later," he told reporters at the Hospital Tuanku Ja'afar mortuary on Wednesday (Aug 14).

He said it was too early to suggest if there was criminal element to her death.

"It is impossible even for the police to say anything. We can't make any assumptions," he said.

Mr Sankara said once the postmortem is completed, a report would be forwarded to the Attorney-General's Chambers.

"The AG would then decide if there is a need for an inquest. Usually, a sudden death would invite an inquest," he said.

Mr Sankara said apart from the postmortem, the findings by the police were equally important.

Related Story Missing Irish teen Nora Anne found dead, naked in Malaysian jungle

Related Story Family offers RM50,000 reward for info on missing Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin

Related Story Few clues on missing Irish girl in Malaysia, but parents hopeful

"For now, it's too early to tell," he said.

He said the family were shattered over the loss of Nora Anne.

"They are distraught and highly traumatised. This is very unfortunate," he said, adding that he was engaged by the family on the second day of the teenager's disapperance.

A group of hikers who were registered as volunteers in the massive search for the 15-year-old found her unclothed body at 1.57pm Tuesday, at a stream in a ravine just 2km away from The Dusun eco-resort where she and her family had been staying.

The body was flown by helicopter to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital where her parents positively identified the remains of their eldest daughter.

The Quoirin family, who lives in London, had checked into the eco-resort in the dense tropical forest in Negeri Sembilan, some 50km from Kuala Lumpur, on Aug 3 for a two-week holiday.

The next morning, the family discovered that Nora was not in the bedroom which she shared with her younger siblings.

Nora, who holds an Irish passport, has learning difficulties. She was born with holoprosencephaly, a rare congenital brain malformation.

Her father Sebastien Marie Philipe is French and her mother Meabh Quoirin is Irish.

The girl's family had offered a reward of RM50,000 (S$16,500) for information leading to her return.

Nearly 350 personnel were involved in the search and rescue efforts and on Wednesday, her family thanked all parties who helped in the search but described the manner in which the teenager was taken away from them as "most cruel".

"Nora is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely. The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken," the Quoirins said in a statement.

In thanking all those involved in her search, they said Nora Anne had brought people together, especially from France, Ireland, Britain and Malaysia.

"She has truly touched the whole world. To all our friends and family at home, we can't thank you enough for all your love."