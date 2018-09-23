Malaysian police detain 10 more men for PKR election ruckus, Kedah results annulled

SUNGAI PETANI (BERNAMA) - Malaysian police have detained another 10 men believed to have been involved in a scuffle during the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) internal polls in Kedah on Saturday (Sept 22).

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said with the arrest, police have detained 14 men aged between 20 and 50 years old to assist in investigations.

"The 10 men were nabbed around Kuala Muda district between 11pm and 2am but a man who is in his 50s was released on police bail due to health reasons," he said when contacted by Bernama on Sunday.

Mr Adzli said the 13 men have been remanded for three days beginning from Sunday to facilitate investigations under section 148 for rioting.

Party polls in Kedah and Penang yesterday were marred by frayed tempers after glitches developed in the electronic voting system. In the Merbok divisional election, a man sustained minor injuries to his head when the suspects grabbed several pieces of wood and used them as weapons. Meanwhile in Penang, chairs were brandished during a fight between PKR members.

PKR, the dominant party within the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, annulled the results in Kedah and has postponed polls in four states - Perak, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka. The results of the Penang vote have been accepted as valid.

Polling in Negeri Sembilan and Melaka will now be held on the same day as Johor, on Sept 30, said PKR Party Election Committee (JPP) secretary Ismail Yusop at a press conference on Saturday. No new date has been specified for Perak and Perlis.

The polls were scheduled to run from Sept 22 to Oct 28, with 800,000 PKR members across the country eligible to vote.

PKR president-elect Anwar Ibrahim said the postponement of party elections in several states was to ensure a clean election process.

He said the postponement would allow the party's election committee to rectify weaknesses that were discovered.

"There were weaknesses in the elections, that is why the election is postponed in some states ... to ensure the election is clean," said Datuk Seri Anwar.

"My answer to those who threw chairs, they will be thrown out of the party," he said when speaking at a Malaysia Day celebration in Kota Kinabalu on Sunday.