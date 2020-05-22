Malaysian PM Muhyiddin in quarantine after officer tests positive for coronavirus

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin tested negative for Covid-19.
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin tested negative for Covid-19.
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will self-quarantine at home for 14 days starting Friday (May 22), after an officer at a post-Cabinet meeting he attended tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister's Office, in a statement issued on Friday said that Tan Sri Muhyiddin tested negative for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Everyone who was present at the post-Cabinet meeting on Thursday has also been ordered to undergo testing for the coronavirus and to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

“... every meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office practises social distancing and stringent health measures at all times,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Malaysia reported 78 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the tally to 7,137 cases. One new fatality was reported, raising the deathtoll to 115. 

MORE TO COME

 
 
 
 

