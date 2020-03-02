Malaysia: Health Director-General allays fear amid coronavirus patient's close contact with ex-ministers

KUALA LUMPUR - The two ministers in the former Pakatan Harapan (PH) government who were exposed to a patient with Covid-19 have not tested positive for the coronavirus, Malaysia's Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Monday (March 2).

He was allaying fears after the two - reportedly Mr Redzuan Yusof, who was Entrepreneur Development Minister, and Dr Hatta Ramli, who was Deputy Minister in the same ministry before the collapse of the PH government - had dinner with the patient on Feb 27.

According to Malaysiakini, the patient - a senior member of sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad and the head of a government-linked company - had attended the ministry function with Mr Redzuan and Dr Hatta at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

The dinner was to celebrate the dissolution of the PH government.

Malaysiakini reported that at least one of the former ministers is under self-quarantine. Photographs taken at the event showed patient 26 standing in close proximity to the two former ministers.

"To date, none of the close contacts to patient 26 has tested positive," Datuk Hisham said on Monday.

"We will continue to trace the contacts," he added.

In a statement on Sunday, the Health Ministry said patient 26 had travelled to Shanghai in the middle of January.

He developed a fever and sore throat on Feb 27 before he was tested positive for coronavirus on Feb 29.

He has been admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital isolation ward.

Khazanah confirmed that one of its employees has been infected by the coronavirus.

Business paper The Edge on Monday reported that the patient is Mr Hisham Hamdan, an executive director of Khazanah and chairman at urban development agency UDA Holdings Berhad.

The report said following the discovery, the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) conducted medical checks on its senior officers.

The Health Ministry later advised Medac's secretary-general Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi and two other senior officers to be quarantined for 14 days.

Malaysia had announced on Sunday four new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total cases to 29.