Coronavirus: Malaysia to ease some restrictions on Monday, says PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR - Almost all Malaysian economic sectors will be reopened from Monday (May 4) but they must abide by strict conditions, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday (May 1), as the country relaxes its movement curbs after more than six weeks of a partial lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"After holding a meeting (with relevant agencies), we are ready to open up the economy," he said in a televised address on May Day. Malaysia first imposed the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

"Beginning May 4, almost all economic sectors will be allowed to open with conditions. This is important as business and work is a source of income. If we are under MCO for too long, we will not get any income and this will have a bad impact on your finances," he added.

Economic sectors that involve large gatherings of people will still remain shut. he said.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin announced the cautious reopening after Malaysia on Thursday (April 30) reported 16 consecutive days of double-digit new coronavirus cases, a far cry from triple-digit new cases a day in March and early April.

Additionally, Malaysia has also recorded a high patient recovery rate of 69.5 per cent.

The Health Ministry's director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Tuesday (April 28) said that Malaysia is now in a "recovery phase" of the outbreak as recovered patients have outnumbered new cases.

The "conditional MCO" bars Malaysians from joining activities involving body contact such as football, rugby, swimming at public pools, religious mass gatherings and Ramadan food bazaars.