Anwar submits nomination papers for PKR presidency

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) adviser Anwar Ibrahim has submitted his nomination papers to contest for the presidency post in the upcoming party polls.

The nomination papers were filed by party strategic director Sim Tze Tzin on behalf of Anwar at 11.15am on Sunday (Aug 5) at the party's headquarters.

His nomination was supported by his wife and party president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The PKR party elections will run for nine weeks beginning September.

Sunday (Aug 5) is nomination day for candidates who want to contest for the national posts.

Over 900,000 PKR members will be eligible to vote in the party polls through an electronic balloting system.