Anwar submits nomination papers for PKR presidency

The nomination papers were filed by Parti Keadilan Rakyat strategic director Sim Tze Tzin (left) on behalf of Anwar Ibrahim at 11.15am on Aug 5, 2018, at the party's headquarters.
The nomination papers were filed by Parti Keadilan Rakyat strategic director Sim Tze Tzin (left) on behalf of Anwar Ibrahim at 11.15am on Aug 5, 2018, at the party's headquarters. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Published
23 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) adviser Anwar Ibrahim has submitted his nomination papers to contest for the presidency post in the upcoming party polls.

The nomination papers were filed by party strategic director Sim Tze Tzin on behalf of Anwar at 11.15am on Sunday (Aug 5) at the party's headquarters.

His nomination was supported by his wife and party president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The PKR party elections will run for nine weeks beginning September.

Sunday (Aug 5) is nomination day for candidates who want to contest for the national posts.

Over 900,000 PKR members will be eligible to vote in the party polls through an electronic balloting system.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Related news and commentaries on Asean
JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!