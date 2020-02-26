Malaysian King thrust into centre of political tsunami

The Malaysian King has been thrust into the centre of the country's political tsunami in the past three days, as the ruling coalition collapsed and the Prime Minister quit amid all kinds of speculation over what would happen next.

Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin - who, like previous rulers, usually keeps a low profile as the country's titular head - has asked to meet all 222 Malaysian MPs by the end of today.

This would make him an unprecedented central figure in the political drama and key to its resolution.

The move, observers say, fulfils the King's constitutional role while also helping bring some measure of calm to the chaos, given the monarch is seen as a respected and non-partisan figure.

Amid speculation over the stability of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in recent weeks, Emeritus Professor Shad Saleem Faruqi, a constitutional law expert, wrote: "If a coalition breaks up or new alignments are forged or there is some uncertainty about who, if anyone, commands the requisite numbers in the House, the role of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King) becomes pivotal."

Prof Shad wrote a column in The Star on Feb 13 that, as provided in the Constitution, the King must confirm the MP he will choose to be the prime minister commands the backing of at least 112 of the total 222 MPs in Parliament.

Prior to the current crisis, the King has only ever been asked to make this decision on the basis of a general election.

Indeed, the palace has said he is meeting all the lawmakers to find out for himself who they would name as the prime minister candidate, and whether Parliament should be dissolved or a new government allowed to be formed.

The ruler, 60, has brought in Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to the Istana Negara (National Palace) to advise him on the legal steps - strictly according to the Constitution - that must be taken to resolve the political crisis.

Witnessing the King's interview of the MPs at the Istana Negara was Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali.

The ruler on Monday accepted Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's letter of resignation and dissolved the Cabinet as advised by the Premier, but on the same day reappointed the statesman as interim Prime Minister to ensure political stability.

Tan Sri Thomas said on Monday that there is no time limit on how long the interim Prime Minister can head the nation and that he is also allowed to appoint Cabinet members, the Malaysiakini news site reported him as saying.

Sultan Abdullah, who is from Pahang, was installed as Malaysia's King at the end of January last year, according to the country's five-year rotational system among the nine Malay royal houses.

He is popular with the masses, with social media posts of him queueing to buy fast food at a restaurant, breaking fast on a public lawn in Pahang's capital during Ramadan and stopping his entourage on highways to see to accident victims going viral.

On Monday, his aide bought KFC meals for hungry journalists as they waited for long hours outside the palace gates in Kuala Lumpur for political developments.

Sultan Abdullah himself turned up yesterday to hand out McDonald's lunches to journalists.

"Just a small gesture for you," the King, who wore a long-sleeved shirt and tie, said about the treat.

When asked, he expressed concern over Malaysia's current state of affairs, and asked the media to be patient. "We are concerned, yes, I know. Be patient," he said. "First, let me do my duties. I hope we will find the best solution for our country."