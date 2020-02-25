Malaysia's King treats media camped at palace to McDonald's lunch as political turmoil continues

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin surprised journalists camped outside the palace gates on Tuesday (Feb 25) by personally bringing them lunch.

The media had been waiting outside the Istana Negara for updates on the latest political developments since Sunday, when news first broke of political turmoil that has resulted in former ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan losing its majority in Parliament.

The palace had earlier announced that the King would be personally interviewing all the country's lawmakers, beginning with 90 MPs on Tuesday, to determine who had their confidence and could command a majority in the 222-seat Lower House.

The King on Tuesday expressed his concern over the current political upheaval and said that he hoped to find the best solution for the country.

"We are very concerned. Be patient. Let me do my duty. I hope to find the best solution," he told reporters as he handed them their lunch from fast-food chain McDonald's.

"Sedap (delicious). I'm hungry," he said as he ate some french fries.

The King had also treated journalists outside the palace to dinner on Monday, sending them boxes of KFC fried chicken.