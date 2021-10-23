Malaysian health minister asks politicians to mask up as many are unhealthy, fat

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Saturday (Oct 23) reminded his fellow politicians to put on their masks in meetings, seeing that "many politicians have diabetes, hypertension and are probably obese".

His reminder came as the country recently allowed interstate travel again after months of lockdown and relaxed rules on mass gatherings.

This has led to congested roads, while restaurants, tourist spots and malls are jam-packed with Covid-19-weary Malaysians.

In an Instagram story on his official account, Mr Khairy warned Malaysians against letting the country become like Britain.

He said that Britain is experiencing a new wave of Covid-19 infections, in part due to the people's refusal to wear masks.

"Not-so-gentle reminder. Keep your masks on. Especially politicians.

"More and more of my colleagues are being seen in photos at meetings without masks on. Many politicians have diabetes, hypertension and are probably obese," he wrote.

"If you get Covid-19, even with the vaccine, it's not going to be fun and games. The UK is experiencing a wave, in part, because of their obstinate refusal to mask up. Don't be the UK. Just mask up," Mr Khairy added.

Malaysia from Oct 11 allowed travel between its 13 states and three federal territories after full vaccinations of its adult population hit 90 per cent.

As at Friday (Oct 22), 94.4 per cent of its adult population is fully vaccinated, according to the government's CovidNow website. Of the total population, 72.2 per cent has been fully vaccinated.

Malaysia is now focusing on inoculating its adolescent population, with 80.8 per cent of those between 12 and 17 years old having received at least one dose of the vaccine on Friday. They include 43.6 per cent of adolescents who are fully vaccinated.

Malaysia on Saturday reported 5,828 cases, the 21st day that the daily load has remained below the 10,000 mark, and well below the record high of 24,599 on Aug 26.

The country has also shown a sharp decline in the daily fatality toll, as recorded by deaths by date.

There were 28 deaths-by-date recorded on Oct 20 and six on Oct 21, the latest data available on the CovidNow website. This compares with the highest fatality in a day notched on Aug 10, with 407 deaths.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, 74, and wife Noorainee Abdul Rahman, 69, received Covid-19 boosters at a vaccination centre on Saturday.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin is currently chairman of the government's National Recovery Council that looks at the country's post-Covid-19 recovery path.