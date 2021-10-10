Malaysia to resume interstate and overseas travel from Oct 11

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will allow interstate and overseas travel from Monday (Oct 11) for the 90 per cent of its adult population that have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

In a national broadcast on Sunday to mark the achievement of the immunisation target, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the measures that had been promised by the government since last month.

"Tourism activities are now allowed across the country," he said. "Those who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to travel interstate."

However, he warned that regulations such as physical distancing and wearing of mask to curb the spread of Covid-19 would still be enforced.

Those who are fully vaccinated will also be allowed to travel overseas without going through the MyTravelPass scheme, which was limited to those who needed to make "essential" trips, such as for work or studies. However, a mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in force for anyone entering Malaysia.

This follows a successful pilot travel bubble launched on Sept 16 for vaccinated tourists to enter the island getaway of Langkawi, with only one infection reported among visitors so far.

Daily infections in Malaysia have also dropped from a peak of 24,599 six weeks ago to four-digit figures this past week.