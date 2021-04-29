Malaysian minister Saifuddin Abdullah tests positive for Covid-19, will continue to work while in quarantine

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on Thursday (April 29), his ministry said Datuk Saifuddin is currently under quarantine at home while waiting to be admitted to hospital.

The Communications and Multimedia Ministry also said he will continue to work while he receives treatment.

"The minister was confirmed Covid-19 positive last night. He will undergo the quarantine period under the close observation of the Health Ministry.

"Saifuddin will continue to monitor and ensure the smooth operation of the ministry throughout his treatment and quarantine period.

"He thanked everyone for their prayers," the statement read.

Mr Saifuddin has yet to be vaccinated, as he had stated he wanted to get his shot at the same time as media practitioners.

He is not the first Malaysian minister to test positive for the virus.

At least five of his Cabinet colleagues had previously tested positive.

They were National Unity Minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun and Home Affairs Minister Hamzah Zainudin.

This comes as Malaysia continues to log thousands of new Covid-19 cases every day.

The country registered 3,332 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest in two months.

The daily figure last reached above 3,000 on Wednesday, when it hit 3,142 cases.