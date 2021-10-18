Malaysia to hold state polls for Melaka on Nov 20

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will hold a state legislative election for the state of Melaka in November, the country's Election Commission (EC) announced on Monday (Oct 18), despite concerns over holding polls amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Melaka state elections will take place on Nov 20, EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh announced during a short press conference on Monday.

The elections will have a 20-day campaign period, with nominations starting on Nov 8.

The elections were called after the state assembly was dissolved on Oct 5 following the collapse of the Umno-led state government.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi both expressed their concerns about holding the elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has just shown signs of easing in Malaysia.

Malaysia's last state-wide elections took place for Sabah in September last year, and caused a surge of Covid-19 cases that never really abated, undoing Malaysia's early success in containing the virus.

Melaka recorded 261 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, and its Covid-19 case incidence rate is close to the national average at 59.5 cases per 1,000 people.

About 68.6 per cent of Melaka's population have been fully vaccinated. The state has around 400,000 voters and 28 state legislative assembly seats up for grabs.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) won Melaka's last elections in 2018 for the first time ever, with a slim majority of only one seat. However, PH lost the state administration due to defections in early 2020 after the PH government also collapsed at the federal level due to defections.

This led to a new government being installed, led by Umno Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, who commanded 17 seats in the assembly.

However, the new government lasted just over a year, as infighting within government lawmakers saw four assemblymen - led Umno's Datuk Seri Idris Haron - withdraw their backing for the chief minister in early October.

However, instead of allowing another change of government, Melaka governor Tun Ali Rustam consented to Mr Sulaiman's request for the assembly to be dissolved instead, leading to elections.

The Melaka elections could also pave the way for a state election for Malaysia's biggest state Sarawak, where an election has been put off because of a localised emergency declaration due to the Covid-19 situation.

Sarawak's five-year state assembly term ended in June, and it was supposed to hold an election by August, but an emergency was declared until Feb 2 next year in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation at the time.