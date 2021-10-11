Over 90% of Malaysia's adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The number of fully vaccinated adults in Malaysia now stands at 90.02 per cent after 129,518 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday (Oct 10), said the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply.

In a series of posts on Twitter on Monday, the committee said that a total of 45,650,714 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far since the start of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

It also reported that 94.8 per cent of the adult population had received at least one dose of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Sunday the opening of domestic borders from Monday (Oct 11) - but only for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Datuk Seri Ismail said the decision to lift the ban on interstate travel was made as 90 per cent of the adult population had been fully vaccinated.

"Malaysians are free to reunite with their parents and also go on holidays," he said in a special address on Sunday.

Of the doses administered on Sunday, 31,932 individuals received the first dose of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine, while 97,586 completed their doses.

Selangor administered the most first doses with 6,684 people getting their jabs. This was followed by Sabah (4,414), Johor (4,048) and Kuala Lumpur (2,980).

Sabah led the way in completed doses with 34,514 receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or a single-dose Covid-19 jab. This was followed by Johor (16,286), Perak (11,004) and Penang (9,831).