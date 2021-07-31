Malaysia extends emergency rule in Sarawak state to stop polls

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia extended a state of emergency in the eastern state of Sarawak until February next year to suspend regional elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic, state news agency Bernama reported on Saturday (July 31).

Malaysia is under emergency rule nationally to prevent the spread of the virus, but that is set to expire on Sunday.

The emergency in Sarawak, however, will be extended until Feb 2, Bernama reported, citing the government gazette.

Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, decreed that the emergency is to suspend the state election in order to prevent any further increase in the spread of Covid-19, Bernama reported.

The Sarawak legislative assembly's term had ended on June 6.

The national emergency prevented an election from being held and allowed the term to be extended.

Malaysia's Covid-19 infections have spread rapidly in recent weeks. Daily cases hit a record 17,405 this week, and the total number of infections stood at 1,095,486 as at Friday.