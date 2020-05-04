Malaysia to go ahead with one-day Parliament meeting despite calls for longer session

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's decision to hold a one-day meeting of Parliament on May 18 stands despite calls from Pakatan Harapan to have it run for more days, according to Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department.

In a statement, he said the government had taken into account views from the Pakatan presidential council for a two-week meeting of Parliament starting from May 18.

However, he said the government was taking precautions against the spread of Covid-19 by avoiding mass gathering.

"The seating arrangement of Members of Parliament in Dewan Rakyat will also be adjusted to implement social distancing as outlined by the Health Ministry, " he added.

"In view of the impact of Covid-19 on individuals, businesses and companies, the government has also agreed to present new Bills in Parliament in July. "

Previously, the first meeting of Parliament this year was scheduled to begin on March 9 but this was postponed to May 18.

In a letter dated April 27 to the MPs, Dewan Rakyat secretary Riduan Rahmat had said that lawmakers were required to get tested for Covid-19 before being allowed to attend the meeting.

The second Parliament meeting is scheduled to sit for 25 days from July 13 to Aug 27.