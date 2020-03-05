KL Parliament sitting put off to May 18

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's next parliamentary sitting has been postponed to May 18, giving new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin another two months to shore up support before his majority in the Lower House is put to the test.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin was sworn in as premier on Sunday after a week-long political crisis, during which his new coalition, Perikatan Nasional, vied with the former ruling pact Pakatan Harapan (PH) to nominate a leader who could form a government. Opposition politicians yesterday said an urgent meeting of the Lower House should be called, to confirm Mr Muhyiddin's legitimacy as the country's leader.

Mr Muhyiddin has yet to form a Cabinet and, as such, there would be no legislative agenda before lawmakers, even if Parliament were to sit next Monday, the original date set by the former administration.