Malaysia to extend movement curbs to all states except Sarawak, as Covid-19 cases rise

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian government on Tuesday (Jan 19) said it will extend its strict partial lockdown to all states except Sarawak, following an increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in these states.

The six new states to be placed under the movement control order (MCO) from Friday are Kedah, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Terengganu and Perlis.

"Following advice from the Health Ministry, we have decided to enforce MCO on these states until Feb 4," said Senior Minister (security cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his daily Covid-19 briefing.

Six other states including economically dominant Selangor, Johor and Penang, and the three federal territories including Kuala Lumpur, were placed under the MCO last week, for two weeks.

Malaysia has seen six straight days of 3,000-plus infections - logging 3,631 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, and 14 more deaths. Total cases stood at 165,371 and total fatalities at 619.

There are 39,464 active cases - people who are being treated in hospitals and at government facilities - on Tuesday.

Daily Covid-19 cases hit a record high of 4,029 last Saturday.

Malaysia on March 18 last year imposed a countrywide MCO for about three months. On that day, the daily Covid-19 stood at 117.

The government has warned that the public must strictly follow the movement curbs, as daily cases could otherwise climb to 8,000 by late March or late May, based on a predictive modelling analysis.

The new curbs, dubbed MCO 2.0, came into effect last Wednesday (Jan 13), less than a month after interstate travel was allowed in time for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Under the current restrictions, social gatherings, and inter-district and inter-state travel are again banned, while restaurants are limited to delivery and takeaway services.

