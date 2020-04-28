Malaysia's deputy health minister fined RM1,000 for breaching coronavirus restriction rules

GERIK (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Deputy Health Minister Noor Azmi Ghazali and Perak executive council member Razman Zakaria have pleaded guilty to breaching the movement control order (MCO).

The duo was jointly charged with 13 others at the Magistrate's Court on Tuesday (April 28), after they were all pictured having a meal at a tahfiz in Lenggong on April 18.

Magistrate Norhidayati Mohammad Nasroh ordered the accused to pay a RM1,000 (S$325) fine in default of one month's jail if they failed to pay the fine.

The men were charged under rule 6(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

According to the charge sheet, the accused were found at an infected area for social purposes.

Noor Azmi and Razman were visiting the Lenggong Health Clinic to check on preparations of the Hulu Perak district health office to control the Covid-19 outbreak before visiting the tahfiz at Kampung Luat Lenggong to perform Azhar prayers, then sitting down to have a meal.

The photos were uploaded on Noor Azmi's Facebook page, but were later deleted after drawing heavy criticism.

Lawyer Nor Zahari Ismail represented all 15 accused while Deputy Public Prosecutor Azhar Mokhtar and Mohamad Amri Alfikri Mohamad Dasuki prosecuted.

When asked to comment, Noor Azmi promised to do better.

"I would like to humbly offer my sincere apologies and thank those who have supported me.

"I will obey the law and the jurisdiction of this country. I will perform better to provide only the best health for Malaysians," he told reporters before leaving together with Razman.

Only four members of the media were allowed to enter the courtroom to maintain social distancing rules.