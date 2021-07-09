Malaysia sees record 9,180 new Covid-19 cases, as infectivity rate remains high

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia recorded 9,180 Covid-19 cases on Friday (July 9), a record for daily infections.

The highest figure previously was 9,020 cases on May 29.

Selangor recorded an all-time high of 4,400 new cases and Kuala Lumpur logged 1,271 new infections.

The country's cumulative total number of cases is now 817,838.

Malaysia's health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) remains above 1.0 for two-thirds of the country.

Based on the number of daily cases, he said the infectivity rate for the country is expected to reach 1.09 with only four states recording below 1.0.

Putrajaya recorded the highest Rt value at 1.28.

"States expected to record Rt above 1.0 are Perak (1.18), Kuala Lumpur (1.16), Selangor (1.14), Pahang (1.10), Kedah (1.08), Sabah and Penang (1.07), Melaka (1.06), Terengganu (1.04) as well as Negri Sembilan (1.02)," he said.

"States expected to record Rt below one are Johor (0.96), Kelantan (0.90), Labuan and Sarawak (0.86)."