Malaysia parliament mulls declaring state of emergency over Pasir Gudang spill

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, AFP) - The Malaysian parliament is set to debate on Thursday (March 14) an emergency motion for the federal government to declare a state of emergency over the chemical dumping incident in Johor.

A lorry is believed to have dumped the waste in Johor's Pasir Gudang industrial town last week, sending hazardous fumes across a wide area and causing those affected to display symptoms of poisoning such as nausea and vomiting.

Over 500 people, many of them school pupils, have received medical treatment after inhaling the fumes, with over 160 admitted to hospital, according to official news agency Bernama. All 111 schools in the district were ordered to close by the education ministry on Wednesday.

Parliament Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said the motion to declare a state of emergency, which was tabled by Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim, will be debated at 4.30pm.

"As the Speaker, I am satisfied that the motion meets with all of the requirements - that it is a specific matter, of public interest, and urgent," said Datuk Mohamad Arif.

Earlier, lawmakers from both sides of the political divide called for Parliament to debate the motion to declare an emergency over the incident.

It was unclear what type of poisonous gas had been emitted near Pasir Gudang. Education Minister Maszlee Malik initially ordered the closure of 43 schools in the area Wednesday, but later announced that figure had more than doubled.

"The ministry of education has decided to close all 111 schools in the Pasir Gudang area immediately," he said in a statement.

"The education ministry is requesting that all parties take precautions."

Three men were arrested earlier this week over the toxic waste dumping. One is expected to be charged in court soon and could face up to five years in jail if found guilty of breaking environmental protection laws.