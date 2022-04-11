Malaysia's anti-hopping law faces 11th-hour doubts

KUALA LUMPUR - An anti-hopping law (AHL) crucial to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's stability is facing 11th hour doubts from Malaysia's opposition whose support is required to reach a two-thirds supermajority in Parliament for a constitutional amendment.

The Straits Times has learnt that main opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH) is unhappy with the unclear language in the amendment to be tabled in a special sitting on Monday (April 11) morning, and have sent an alternate version to the government.

"We want to specify and narrow to defection. We expect the government to counter our draft but as long as defections are clearly defined, we can consider it," a lawmaker involved with the negotiations said on the condition of anonymity as they are confidential.

Implementing anti-hopping measures is a crucial plank in the confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA) inked between the Ismail administration and PH in September, which bars the premier from dissolving Parliament until August.

Should PH void the accord due to an unacceptable AHL, it would open Datuk Seri Ismail to a withdrawal of support from colleagues in his government which only has a slim majority of 114 out of 220 MPs.

The government has said the constitutional amendment to be debated on Monday and Tuesday is to have an "enabling clause" so that an Anti-Hopping Bill can be tabled that does not run contrary with existing provisions for freedom of association.

But PM Ismail said on Sunday the Bill will only be tabled in July, despite PH demanding the legislation be approved "as soon as possible".

PH has said it will give fulsome support to the AHL but delays and any attempt to water down measures contained in the legislation could hurt its standing among voters, some of whom have already accused Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim's coalition of propping up an Umno-led regime.