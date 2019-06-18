Malaysian minister Azmin gives statement to police over gay sex video

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali has made a statement to the police on the gay sex video in which he is alleged to have appeared in, his lawyer N. Surendran said on Tuesday (June 18).

Police had contacted Minister Azmin's office on Sunday asking for his statement as part of investigations into the scandal.

Mr Surendran said that Mr Azmin prioritised the matter and gave them his statement on Monday.

"There are obvious signs of an organised and systematic attempt to discredit and bring down the minister with this false and malicious attack," Mr Surendran said.

"The perpetrators had access to leaked personal data of party members, sophisticated means and a clear political agenda." The video was sent to politicians and members of the media via WhatsApp messaging service.

Mr Azmin, who is deputy president for Mr Anwar Ibrahim's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), was accused last week of appearing in a gay sex video with a fellow PKR member.

Mr Haziq Aziz, an aide to a deputy minister and a party youth leader, had made the shocking confession that he was one of the men in the video and alleged that Mr Azmin was his sexual partner in the video. .

Police arrested Mr Haziq last Friday as he was allegedly attempting to leave Malaysia, where homosexual sex is a criminal offence, but have since released him on police bail.

A task force has been set up to investigate the matter, with the statements of 21 people recorded by police.

Analysts have reportedly concluded that the video appears not to have been digitally altered, although it is still unclear if Mr Azmin is indeed in the video. His officer has maintained that the videos are fake.

The scandal has reportedly widened rifts in PKR, with talk that Mr Anwar's supporters may have been behind it.