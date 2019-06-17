Malaysia gay sex video: Police set up task force to investigate

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A task force comprising police, forensic experts and personnel from the internet regulator has been set up to determine the authenticity of the sex video that allegedly implicates a Cabinet minister, Malaysian police said on Monday (June 17).

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Mazlan Mansor said the investigation was ongoing but challenging, as it involved a digital video.

"A task force consisting of CID, the Forensics Unit and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) personnel are actively investigating and attempting to ascertain the authenticity of the video.

"We have to wait for the results of their probe," he said.

When asked whether the police would seek foreign assistance to ascertain the authenticity of the video, Datuk Mazlan said they have not done so.

Video clips of two men engaging in sexual acts were widely circulated on messaging apps last Tuesday. The following day, Mr Haziq Aziz, an aide to a deputy minister confessed via Facebook that he was one of the men in the video, and named the other man as Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

Datuk Seri Azmin has denied being in the video and dismissed it as a plot to destroy his political career.

The deputy police chief said the police had recorded the statements of 21 people over the case and some 17 police reports were lodged over the matter.

"We are actively investigating the matter. We understand that many parties want us to conduct a thorough investigation," Mr Mazlan told a press conference held after an event on Monday. He added that the public must give the police time to get to the bottom of the matter.

"We will not disclose every detail of the case as it might hamper investigations," he said.

Asked whether Mr Azmin has been called up for his statement to be recorded, Mr Mazlan said it is in the process.

Mr Azmin, who is deputy president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, has directed his office to give priority to the police's request for his statement to be recorded, his political secretary Hilman Idham said on Monday.

Mr Hilman said the police had officially informed Mr Azmin's office of the request on Sunday, and sought a time and date for the statement to be taken.

"We are discussing at the office because Datuk Seri Azmin has ordered for this to be given priority. His schedule for today and tomorrow is packed and we are looking for the suitable time for this. But it will be either today or tomorrow," Mr Hilman told reporters when met at the Sepang police district headquarters on Monday.

Mr Hilman was at the police headquarters to also have his statement recorded but was informed by the police that he was not required to do so.

"I had lodged a police report at the Putrajaya district police headquarters last week and had also answered questions on claims by Haziq that I had threatened him. Police said that my statement is sufficient for now and will call me should they require more information," he added.

Mr Haziq had claimed in his police report that Mr Hilman had forced him to deny that it was Mr Azmin in the video during a meeting at restaurant in Putrajaya Marriot Hotel.

Last week, Mr Hilman lodged a police report claiming that Mr Haziq had filed a false report.

Mr Haziq was arrested on Friday to assist the police in investigations and released on police bail the next day, with no restrictions on travel.

Asked why Mr Haziq's passport was not seized by the police, Mr Mazlan said there was no need to do so as Mr Haziq had cooperated with the investigation.

"He is out on police bail and action will be taken if he violates the conditions of the bail," he added.