Malaysia gay sex video: Azmin's accuser Haziq to be released on bail on Saturday, says lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who claims to be one of the two individuals in a viral sex video, is expected to be released on police bail on Saturday (June 15).

His lawyer Ramesh Sivakumar said he was informed by investigating officer (IO), one Asst Supt Khairul, that Haziq, who was arrested on Friday, was brought to the Batu 9 Cheras police station earlier.

He is currently at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital. According to The Malaysian Insight, his lawyer said Haziq was there for a medical examination.

"According to the IO, he won't be remanded and will be given police bail," he said when contacted.

On Friday, Bukit Aman CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed that Haziq was arrested at the international departure hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). It is learnt that Haziq was arrested at around 5.30pm.

"Based on his ticket, he was to fly to Manila.

"The investigation will be conducted under Section 292 (sale of obscene material), 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace) and 377B (carnal intercourse against nature) of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 Multimedia and Communication Act 1998," he said in a statement.

Haziq worked as the principal private secretary to the Deputy Minister of Primary Industries Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, before his suspension on Thursday following the release of the video.

Meanwhile, Shamsul has revealed that he was questioned by the police for nearly five hours over the sex video clip scandal.

According to Shamsul, he was at the Melaka Contingent police headquarters at 7pm on Friday.

“I have given all the explanation needed by the police, and it took nearly five hours.

“Nevertheless, I want to thank the police and the investigating officer who gave me good treatment and a comfortable place throughout the process.

“I hope this case can be settled as soon as possible, so we can focus on more important issues,” he said.