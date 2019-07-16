Malaysia gay sex video: Another three suspects arrested in Johor

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Three more suspects have been arrested in Malaysia in relation to a viral sex video implicating a minister.

The three, aged between 29 and 37, were picked up by the police in Johor on Tuesday (July 16).

It is believed that one of the three arrested is a politician.

When contacted, national crime investigation chief Huzir Mohamed confirmed the new arrests.

On Sunday, six people were arrested by the police as part of ongoing investigations into the sex video scandal.

Among the six arrested was Haziq Aziz, who had confessed to being one of the two men performing sexual acts in the video, and had claimed the other man was Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

Datuk Seri Azmin has denied this claim and said it was a plot to destroy his political career.

The six suspects were detained for investigations into offences relating to unnatural sex relations under the Penal Code, and the improper use of network facilities under the Communications and Multimedia Act.