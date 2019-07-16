Malaysia gay sex video: Anwar says Malaysians want to know if video is genuine and who was behind it

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysians are curious about whether the sex video involving former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz and implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is genuine, said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Mr Anwar, the people also want to know who was behind the dissemination of the video.

"The investigations are under the purview of the police. There are two phases: Is the video genuine, and who was the one who spread it.

"The people want to know these two aspects," he told a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday (July 16).

On Sunday night, Haziq and five other individuals were arrested by the police in multiple locations across the Klang Valley to assist investigations under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

They were all remanded for six days until July 20. Two of them are PKR members.

The day before that, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said that the police were closing in on the "alliance" behind the sex video scandal.

Haziq was first detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on June 14 and the police set up a special task force led by Comm Huzir Mohamed to investigate the case three days later.

Haziq has already confessed to being one of the two men involved in sexual acts in the video, and claimed the other was Mr Azmin.