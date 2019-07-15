Haziq among six arrested over gay sex clip linked to Malaysian minister Azmin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR - Police have arrested six people, including former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) youth leader Haziq Aziz, linked to a series of viral sex videos implicating the party's deputy president Azmin Ali.

National criminal investigation chief Huzir Mohamed confirmed that "they are being remanded for six days" after they were arrested on Sunday night (July 14).

Mr Haziq was sacked as principal private secretary to a deputy minister after alleging he and Economic Affairs Minister Azmin were the two men in the clips that surfaced last month.

Datuk Seri Azmin has denied this claim and alleged a conspiracy from within his own party, the largest in the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

A faction aligned to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim - who is slated to take over as premier from Tun Mahathir Mohamad under the pact's transition agreement - has called for Mr Azmin to step down during the ongoing probe into the affair.

Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador had said last Saturday that the force is closing in on an "alliance" that spread the clips anonymously via WhatsApp to PKR members and journalists.

"We are still waiting for lab results to determine the authenticity of the video," the national police chief said, adding that prosecutors have twice sent back the case asking for more evidence.

Mr Haziq, who was formerly PKR youth chief for the Santubong branch in Sarawak, was detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on June 14 before he could board a flight to Manila.

Police set up a special task force that week, led by Datuk Huzir, to investigate the case.