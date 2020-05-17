Mahathir's son Mukhriz resigns as Kedah chief minister as state falls to Perikatan Nasional

ALOR SETAR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, the son of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, resigned as the Kedah Menteri Besar on Sunday (May 17).

Just over two years after helming the top job, Mr Mukhriz lost his grip after two Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) assemblymen jumped ship on Tuesday (May 12) and pledged their support to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

"With this announcement, I relinquish my position with immediate effect," he said.

With his exit, the Parti Islam SeMalaysia will once again return to power, paving the way for Jeneri assemblyman Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to take over as Kedah's new Menteri Besar.

Mr Sanusi is to be sworn in before Kedah Ruler Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah later on Sunday at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar.

On Tuesday, two assemblymen from PKR, Mr Azman Nasrudin, who represents the Lunas seat, and Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee, who represents Sidam, quit the party and threw their support behind the PN government.

On the same day, Mr Sanusi announced that 19 out of 36 Kedah assemblymen had lost confidence in Mr Mukhriz's leadership.

Talk then started circulating that Mr Sanusi was the man for the top job after 23 state assemblymen proposed him as the new Menteri Besar.

The fall of the Kedah state assembly to the PN followed those of Johor, Melaka and Perak states recently.

Related Story Kedah set to welcome new chief minister to replace Mukhriz

Related Story Blow to Mahathir camp as defections topple his son Mukhriz in Kedah

These developments took place in the last two months after the toppling of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition at the federal level in late February, when Tun Dr Mahathir unexpectedly resigned on Feb 24.

With Kedah gone, PH will retain only the state assemblies of Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, while its political ally Parti Warisan Sabah continues to rule Sabah state.

PN will rule the other nine of Malaysia's 13 states.

Mr Mukhriz, 55, had continued as Kedah's Menteri Besar under the PH, but with a smaller majority after PN took over at the federal level.

On Saturday, 23 of the state's 36 legislators pledged their allegiance to the formation of a new PN government when they met Kedah's ruler, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.