Muhyiddin sworn in as Malaysia's PM; Mahathir calls for urgent Parliament sitting as PH resistance continues

KUALA LUMPUR - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Muhyiddin Yassin has been sworn in as prime minister on Sunday (March 1), but the Tun Mahathir Mohamad-led Pakatan Harapan (PH) is refusing to give up the fight.

Leaders aligned to Tan Sri Muhyiddin had gathered for prayers at the Kuala Lumpur mosque near the National Palace before the ceremony started.

Tun Dr Mahathir insisted on Sunday (March 1) morning he still had the backing of 114 MPs, a majority of the 222-strong Parliament.

“The King has made the decision not to see me anymore, but to appoint Tan Sri Muhyiddin. So I did not have the chance to tell the King that he does not have the majority. I cannot communicate with the Palace,” he told reporters.

He lamented that "the loser (of the last election) wins government but the winner loses the right to form government. It is a very strange thing”.

Dr Mahathir said he would request an urgent session of Parliament - which is already set to reconvene on March 9 - to test if Mr Muhyiddin commands the majority.

“Let MPs decide whether they support or not. That will be the official decision,” he added, although he expressed concern that the newly-installed Muhyiddin administration would woo MPs over before the Parliament sits.

Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister on Monday (Feb 24), but stayed on as interim leader, triggering the week-long search for a new government.

Asked if he regretted resigning, he said he was forced to after seeing his Bersatu working to form government with Umno last Sunday, a move that led to the collapse of the PH administration he had led since the May 2018 election.

Former deputy premier Muhyiddin is supported by most of Bersatu MPs, as well as those from Umno, the Islamist Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak that controls the eastern state.

Although a handful of MPs from the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) are also backing Mr Muhyiddin, the make-up of his coalition has raised fears of right-wing pro-Malay policies.