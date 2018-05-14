Mahathir kicks off official duty as new Malaysian PM with govt top brass meeting

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad arrived on Monday (May 14) to chair a meeting with ministry secretaries-general to explain the functions and roles of the new government.

He was seen arriving in a black Proton Perdana at 9.10am at the Yayasan Perdana Leadership Foundation in Malaysia.

Related Story Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

Earlier, the Chief Secretary to the Government Ali Hamsa's official car was also seen arriving at the foundation at about 8.30am.

Three ministerial positions have already been announced - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin Yassin as the Home Minister, Democratic Action Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng as Finance Minister and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu as Defence Minister.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has also been named Deputy Prime Minister.

Tun Dr Mahathir is also scheduled to meet the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, in the same location at noon.

Sekitar Mesyuarat Khas YAB PM Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad bersama Ketua Setiausaha Kementerian dan Ketua Perkhidmatan pada pagi ini.@chedetofficial kini sedang menyampaikan Amanat Perdana Menteri & bakal membincangkan pelaksanaan 10 Janji 100 hari Kerajaan. pic.twitter.com/eC2uN9MMJt — Ali Hamsa (@DrAliHamsa) May 14, 2018