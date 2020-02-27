Mahathir agrees to return as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman, says party secretary-general

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has agreed to return as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman on Thursday (Feb 27), the party's secretary-general Marzuki Yahaya said.

"Due to the high request from Bersatu supreme council members, Tun Dr Mahathir has graciously agreed to return as chairman," said Datuk Marzuki.

He said that Dr Mahathir was keen to serve the party in this capacity, as he felt he had to adhere to those who wanted him to continue as chairman.

On Monday, Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister and Bersatu chairman, and he later said he had resigned after members of his PPBM party and some rebels from its former Pakatan Harapan (PH) partner, Parti Keadilan Rakyat, allied themselves with the opposition.

Bersatu then exited from the PH coalition, resulting in the collapse of the government.

On Tuesday, the Bersatu supreme council announced that it had unanimously agreed to reject Dr Mahathir's resignation.

He was then appointed interim Prime Minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong until the King appoints a new premier according to the Constitution.

Related Story Mahathir explains why he resigned, and is ready to stay on

Related Story Key players in Malaysia's political storm