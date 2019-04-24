Kelantan newly-wed royals make first public appearance at coffee shop

KOTA BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Kelantan Crown Prince Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra and his new wife Sofie Louise Johansson made their first public appearance together by having breakfast in town, reported Utusan Malaysia.

The newly-wed couple had their breakfast at 9.30am at Kopitiam Kuan Heong Huan in Kota Baru, the state capital of Kelantan, on Monday (April 22) together with 22 others believed to be close friends and others from the royal family.

Restaurant owner Tan Kiat Eng said the royal couple arrived at his shop without any protocol and enjoyed their coffee, toast and half-boiled eggs.

"I was made to understand that His Highness' in-laws from Sweden were part of the entourage and they spent at least an hour at the restaurant," he said.

"For me, it was a very special day because His Highness brought his wife and she was very friendly.

"My family and I are very lucky," said Mr Tan, who has been running the family business for three decades.

Mr Tan said he was contacted by Tengku Muhammad Faiz's officers late Sunday night and told to prepare four tables for the entourage.

Related Story Kelantan Crown Prince marries Swedish national

He added there was no protocol every time Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz visited his shop.

"Tuanku always comes to have coffee here and every time, he orders kopi 'O' and milk coffee as well as three types of toast."

Tengku Muhammad Faiz, 45, married Johansson, 33, on April 19 at the Istana Balai Besar in the Kelantan state capital of Kota Baru. Their wedding reception was attended by about 300 people including the Kelantan royal family and the couple's close friends.

Malaysian media reported that the couple have known each other since Tengku Muhammad Faiz was a student overseas.

Tengku Muhammad Faiz is the younger brother of Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, 49.

The Sultan stepped down unexpectedly as Malaysian King on Jan 6, just two years through his term in an unprecedented abdication, following reports of his marriage to a Russian beauty queen.

On Tuesday, Tengku Muhammad Faiz and his wife paid a visit to a teenager suffering from brain cancer at his home in Kampung Bechah Temalang, Wakaf Bharu.

The royal couple spent45 minutes with Hakim Danial, 17, who has been suffering from cancer three years ago.

Hakim's mother, Zainab Awang, 65, said she was touched by the gesture.

"When the Crown Prince was here, he asked what do I need for my son, and I told him of our wish for Hakim's medical expenses to be sponsored as we could not afford to pay for it," Berita Harian quoted Zainab as saying.

The teenager needed RM50,000 (S$16,421) for his medical expenses which includes chemotherapy treatment.