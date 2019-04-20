Kelantan Crown Prince marries Swedish national

KOTA BARU, Malaysia - Kelantan Crown Prince Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra has married Swedish national Sofie Louise Johansson, 33, on Thursday night (April 19).

The solemnisation ceremony was conducted at the Istana Balai Besar in the Kelantan state capital of Kota Baru.

According to national news agency Bernama, the marriage was solemnised by Kelantan syariah court judge Daud Mohamad at 8.35pm, while the marriage sermon was read by Kelantan Mufti Mohamad Shukri Mohamad.

A royal wedding reception was held following the ceremony, which was attended by some 300 people, including the Kelantan royal family and the couple's close friends.

The announcement of the marriage was made earlier this month.

"His Highness seeks the prayers of the people that his marriage will go smoothly and receive the blessings of Allah until Jannah (paradise)," said Kelantan Palace ceremonial chief Tengku Mohamed Faziharudean Tengku Feissal on April 9.

Malaysian media reported that the couple have known each other since Tengku Muhammad Faiz, 45, was a student overseas.

Prior to this, a wedding invitation on the marriage had gone viral on social media.

Related Story Sultan Muhammad V steps down as Malaysia's King

Related Story Malaysian royals pick new king after historic abdication

Tengku Muhammad Faiz is the younger brother of Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, 49.

The Sultan stepped down unexpectedly as Malaysian King on Jan 6, just two years through his term in an unprecedented abdication, following reports of his marriage to a Russian beauty queen.