Kelantan Crown Prince to marry Swedish national on April 19

KOTA BARU, Malaysia - Kelantan Crown Prince Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra will be marrying Swedish national Sofie Louise Johansson on April 19.

National news agency Bernama reported on Saturday (April 6) that the closed-door ceremony will be held on a "moderate scale."

"His Highness seeks the prayers of the people that his marriage will go smoothly and receive the blessings of Allah until Jannah (paradise)," said Kelantan Palace ceremonial chief Tengku Mohamed Faziharudean Tengku Feissal.

Any gifts received by the couple will be given to welfare bodies in Kelantan, such as orphanages and old folks homes as well as to non-governmental organisations like the Malaysian Red Crescent Society.

Datuk Mohamed Faziharudean said the wedding ceremony, which will be attended by some 300 guests, including the Kelantan royalty as well as close friends of Tengku Muhammad Faiz, 45.

It will be followed by the royal couple sitting on the wedding dais and a royal banquet.

"Perhaps, after the wedding, His Highness will join events with the people to introduce his wife who he has known for a long time," said Mr Mohamed Faziharudean.

Related Story Kelantan says official portraits of only four people allowed - minus King and Mahathir

Prior to this, a wedding invitation on the marriage has gone viral on social media.

Malaysian media reported that the couple have known each other since Tengku Muhammad Faiz was a student overseas.

Tengku Muhammad Faiz is the younger brother of Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, 49. The Sultan stepped down unexpectedly as Malaysian King on Jan 6, just two years through his term in an unprecedented abdication, following reports of his marriage to a Russian beauty queen.