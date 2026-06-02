Jakarta TV channel unintentionally streams porn video; investigation under way

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A TV channel in Indonesia that unintentionally aired pornography on the morning of June 1 has apologised for the mishap, and said an investigation is under way.

On June 1, JAKTV said the broadcast disruption resulted in “the airing of inappropriate content that did not meet JAKTV’s broadcasting standards”.

A 37-second video circulated online shows a clip of a man and a woman engaging in a sexual act being streamed in what appears to be a picture-in-picture mode at 9am local time as a viewer flips through different channels on a television.

“We understand that t his incident has caused discomfort, shock and concern, particularly among families, parents, and the public who were watching JAKTV,” said the channel. “We prioritise the concerns and well-being of our viewers in addressing this incident.”

JAKTV is a channel based in Jakarta and its satellite cities, collectively known as Jabodetabek .

The channe l said that based on initial investigations, the video was not part of any of its programmes, editorial content or official broadcast. It s aid it took immediate action, including halting the broadcast, securing the broadcast system and conducting a comprehensive technical review.

It is also i nvestigating the cause of the incident, including the possibility of security breaches in the broadcast system.

JAKTV said it will work with the relevant parties to ensure that the case is handled appropriately, effectively and responsibly.

“ As a broadca sting institution, JAKTV is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy broadcast environment that complies with applicable broadcasting regulations,” it said, adding that it appreciates the public’s attention, reports and concern.

The incident, which took place on Pancasila Day, a public holiday in Indonesia, caught the attention of parents, who warned others to be careful when viewing the channel.

“JAKTV, what is this? Reminder for parents to be careful when looking at the JAKTV channel,” said a netizen on Threads.

“I was so surprised to see JAKTV this morning... I immediately covered my child’s eyes,” said another.

A netizen on Threads said the clip had played f or over an hour , while another commented on a post on JAKTV’s Instagram page that the video had streamed for over 30 minutes.

In 2016 , a man was arrested for hacking into a public billboard in south Jakarta and streaming a pornographic video, which played for five minutes before power was cut.