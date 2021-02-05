Indonesian and Malaysian leaders voice concerns over Myanmar military coup; seek Asean meeting

Leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia on Friday (Feb 5) voiced their concerns over the military coup in Myanmar and have instructed their foreign ministers to bring up the matter to the Asean chair to hold a special meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the situation in depth.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin met Indonesian President Joko Widodo, at the latter's invitation, at the state palace in Jakarta on Friday, his first official trip abroad since taking office in March last year.

In a joint press statement, Mr Joko said: "We hope the political differences can be resolved in accordance with applicable laws.

"To demonstrate the vision of the Asean community, it is important for all of us to continue to respect the principles of the Asean Charter, especially the principles of rule of law, good governance, democracy and human rights and constitutional governance," he added.

Mr Muhyiddin said: "Like Indonesia, Malaysia is also serious about the current political situation in Myanmar which is a step backwards in the country's democratic process.

"It is feared that political unrest in Myanmar could affect peace and stability in the region," he added.

Mr Muhyiddin arrived in the Indonesian capital on Thursday under strict Covid-19 health protocols, and was welcomed with a 19-gun salute at the palace on Friday morning.

He was accompanied by a small delegation of senior officials led by Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.

During their four-eyed meeting on Friday, Mr Muhyiddin and President Joko discussed a broad range of issues, including South China Sea and anti-palm oil campaigns in Europe, Australia and Oceania.

They also discussed establishing a travel corridor for business and official travellers, and economic cooperation in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two leaders will perform Friday prayers together at the Baiturrahim Mosque within the palace complex before attending a state banquet hosted by Mr Joko.

On Thursday, Mr Hishammuddin met his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi. They discussed ways in which their two countries can work together to overcome the challenges brought about by the pandemic and issues of mutual concerns.

The Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a release that the visit by the Malaysian leader "will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries which are very close and allied".

Malaysia is one of Indonesia's most important partners in the areas of trade, investment, tourism and socio-culture, it said.

Malaysia is Indonesia's fifth largest trading partner, with a bilateral trade worth US$16.5 billion (S$22.1 billion) in 2019, and the sixth largest investor with US$1.35 billion of investments in the same year, it added.

Malaysia also accounted for the largest number of tourists to Indonesia in 2019, with 2.98 million visitors.

Indonesia and Malaysia have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic that has wrecked their economy and strained their healthcare system.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a press release that Indonesia has always been the first destination for an official visit by the Malaysian prime minister after assuming office.

In the light of the pandemic, the duration of the visit was less than 24 hours and the programmes were shortened. Mr Muhyiddin and his entourage will also be placed under mandatory quarantine on their return on Friday, it added.