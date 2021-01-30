Indonesia, Malaysia log new record high in daily Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia and Malaysia both logged new record highs in daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday (Jan 30).

Indonesia reported 14,518 new cases, to bring its total number of cases to just over 1.06 million, the highest tally in South-east Asia.

The country's Covid-19 taskforce also reported 210 deaths, increasing the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic so far to 29,728.

Malaysia meanwhile, reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases for the second straight day, with 5,728 new infections on Saturday.

The new cases took the cumulative total of infections to 209,661.

Malaysia reported 5,725 cases on Friday.

Malaysia's Health Ministry also reported 13 new deaths, raising total fatalities from the pandemic to 746.

Indonesia has vaccinated some 250,000 healthcare workers with their first shots since the programme started two weeks ago.

The government is targeting the number to increase to between 900,000 and one million daily.

Malaysia is slated to start its vaccination programme at the end of next month.