Indonesia president Jokowi says attacks on Surabaya act of 'cowards'

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (centre) and other officials holding a press conference in Surabaya after a series of suicide bombings, on May 13, 2018.
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (centre) and other officials holding a press conference in Surabaya after a series of suicide bombings, on May 13, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (second, right) visiting the scene of a suicide attack outside the Central Pantekosta church in Surabaya.
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (second, right) visiting the scene of a suicide attack outside the Central Pantekosta church in Surabaya.PHOTO: AFP
Published
49 min ago

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A series of suicide attacks in the Indonesian city of Surabaya was the "act of cowards", President Joko Widodo said on Monday (May 14), pledging to push through a new anti-terrorism bill to combat networks of Islamist militants in the country.

"This is the act of cowards, indignified and barbaric,"Widodo said on Metro TV, referring to attacks on three churches in the city on Sunday, as well as outside a police office on Monday.

Widodo said he would issue a regulation in lieu of a law next month to force through a new anti-terrorism bill if parliament failed to pass it.

Topics: 

