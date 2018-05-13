Three churches bombed in Indonesia's Surabaya province, at least 5 killed

JAKARTA - Bombings at three churches in Surabaya, in Indonesia's East Java province, during Sunday mass on May 13 have left at least five people dead and many injured, with Elshinta radio reporting that the attacks may have been carried out by suicide bombers.

Two people were killed at the Santa Maria Church in the Ngagel Madya area of Indonesia's second-largest and busiest city, while one died at the Surabaya Centre Pentacostal Church. Two more people were killed at the GKI Diponegoro Church.

Elshinta cited eye witnesses and local residents as saying that the bombings all occurred at around 7am.

Graphic video footage and photographs from the site of the Santa Maria Church bombing showed several injured people lying prone on the ground and a boy covered in blood being carried away. The road outside the church was blocked. The bomb was probably detonated at the gate of the Santa Maria Church .

Another photo from another attack site showed a small area and vehicles covered in flames as black smoke rose, with bystanders haplessly looking on.

“The victims are being identified,” East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told Reuters.

Agence France-Presse reported that at least thirteen people were injured.