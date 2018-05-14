At least 7 killed in suicide bombing at Surabaya police headquarters, a day after attacks on 3 churches

SURABAYA, INDONESIA - A suicide bomber on a two-wheeler detonated himself at police headquarters in Surabaya on Monday (May 14), killing at least seven people a day after a family of suicide bombers attacked three churches, leaving at least 17 people dead and 44 injured, Metro TV reported.

The explosion occurred at 8.50am at Surabaya police headquarters, East Java provincial police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told reporters.

Col Frans said that four police officers and six civilians were injured in the blast.

The Jakarta Post reported that at least seven people were killed in the explosion.

The attacker had a woman on the backseat of his two-wheeler, Col Frans added.

A number of police officers and civilians were caught in the blast, he said.

Closed-circuit television footage of the attack showed a two-wheeler being stopped by officers at the gates of Surabaya police headquarters shortly before the bomber detonated his explosives.

A photograph taken by witnesses at the scene showed a policeman lying injured on the ground. Photographs and video footage of the attack site showed smouldering body parts and debris scattered by the police headquarters' gate.

In a press conference shortly after the attack, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he would issue a 'perppu' (an emergency law in lieu of law) for anti-terror measures.

"If Parliament by June do not complete deliberation of the draft anti-terror law that my administration proposed in February 2016, I will issue a perppu," Mr Joko said.

"This is a cowardly act. They have no dignity. They are barbaric. I need to reaffirm that we will fight terrorism, extinguish its roots," he added.

The government has proposed a stronger anti-terror law that allows police to take preemptive measures in fighting terrorism. The current law requires police to have ample evidence or wait till an operation or attack is launched before police can make arrests.