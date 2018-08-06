Indonesia President Joko Widodo orders coordination of all ranks; emergency declared for East and North Lombok

JAKARTA - Indonesia has declared an emergency status for East and North Lombok regencies until Aug 11, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Monday (Aug 6).

The death toll of the powerful earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara and Bali on Sunday evening has climbed to 91, BNPB announced in a press conference in Jakarta on Monday.

Speaking to the media on Monday afternoon after visiting an Asian Games venue in East Jakarta, Indonesia President Joko Widodo said that he has ordered the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto to coordinate all ranks related to the quake, including the social minister, the armed forces as well as the national police.

"This so that we can handle immediately the evacuation of the dead and injured victims, as well as the logistics among others," President Joko said.

"There are also many tourists, so I have ordered the Coordinating Minister (for Political, Legal and Security Affairs) deal with them as well and not let there be lacking in essential services, especially relating to flight schedules," Mr Joko added.

He also said that doctors have been sent to West Nusa Tenggara province as of Sunday night.

The Jakarta Post said that as of Monday afternoon, 209 people have been reported injured and thousands of buildings, including schools and hospitals, damaged.

North and East Lombok saw the most damages, with 80 per cent of the buildings in several areas completely demolished by the magnitude-7.0 earthquake.

In Lading-Lading village in North Lombok, rescuers are digging through the rubble manually to reach the victims buried under a collapsed mosque, due to the lack of heavy-lifting equipment, said Dr Sutopo.

The earthquake on Sunday evening was the main shock, he said, while the smaller one on July 29 was the "foreshock", according to The Jakarta Post.

On July 29, Lombok Island was struck by a shallow 6.4 magnitude quake, leaving 17 people dead, 365 of others injured and 8,871 people displaced as the jolts destroyed 14,940 houses, according to the disaster agency.

That quake triggered landslides that briefly trapped trekkers on popular mountain hiking routes.