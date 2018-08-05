Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 7.0 quake off Lombok island

DENPASAR, INDONESIA (REUTERS, THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, AFP) - Indonesia’s resort islands of Bali and Lombok were rocked by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake on Sunday (Aug 5), prompting a tsunami warning and panic among holidaymakers and residents.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 15km off the north coast of Lombok, comes a week after a magnitude 6.4 quake killed 14 people on the island and prompted a large-scale evacuation of a volcano popular with hikers.

Officials have issued a tsunami warning and urged people to move away from the ocean.

“Please go to a place with higher ground, while remaining calm and not panicking,” Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the agency for meteorology, climatology and geophysics, told local TV.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake was felt for several seconds in Bali, where people ran out of houses, hotels and restaurants.

Singaporean tourist Ramya Ragupathi, 37, was just finishing a massage in Ubud when the quake struck at 7.45pm local time.

“I was a little shaken. It was quite intense. I felt really woozy, and at first thought it was because of the massage. But then the receptionist got everyone to move and evacuate,” she said.

Ms Ragupathi, who owns a gluten-free food firm in Singapore, also said that local staff at her accommodation stayed calm and were very helpful even as the tremors were felt.

Australian tourist Michelle Lindsay said: “All the hotel guests were running so I did too. People filled the streets. A lot of officials were urging people not to panic.”

Breaking: Video shows intense shaking in Indonesia from massive 7.0 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/P0YiSFW6Qh — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 5, 2018

Other witnesses said the quake got stronger over several seconds and rattled windows and doors in their frames.

Residents in Lombok’s main city Mataram described a strong jolt that sent people scrambling out of buildings.

“Everyone immediately ran out of their homes, everyone is panicking,” Iman, a local resident in Mataram, told AFP.

Separately, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted the Mentawai Islands in West Sumatra on Sunday afternoon, but no tsunami alert was issued following the quake, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has reported.

BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the epicentre was 38km south-west of Mentawai Islands and around 22km beneath the seabed.

The earthquake rocked the islands, a favourite among surfers, at 3.56pm local time (4.56pm Singapore time), and strong vibrations lasted for several seconds. No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide and many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2010, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake caused a tsunami on the islands - displacing more than 2,000 families living on three affected islands. South Pagai was the worst-affected island, with 900 families who had to be relocated.

In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.