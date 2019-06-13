I believe sex video is fake, says Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said he believes a sex video involving one of his senior Cabinet ministers is fake, remarking that technology would even allow such images of him to be fabricated.

"I do not believe this is genuine. Nowadays, we can do a lot of things with videos and pictures if we are good at it," he told reporters at an event in Shah Alam last night, according to Malaysiakini.

“Perhaps one day you will see my picture in this kind of production."

Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali had on Wednesday evening categorically denied he was one of the men in a series of videos leaked the day before. An aide of a deputy minister had earlier put up a separate video on Facebook saying and he and Mr Azmin were the men in the clips.