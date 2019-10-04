Hong Kong's Carrie Lam should resign, says Malaysian PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday (Oct 4) that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam should resign, in view of the ongoing protests in the Asian financial hub which have shown no signs of abating.

He also believes that China will take stern action to put a stop to the protests, which was initially triggered by a now-withdrawn extradition Bill, but has since morphed into an outpouring of opposition to the former British colony's Beijing-backed government.

At a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Tun Dr Mahathir was asked by reporters for his advice for the embattled Mrs Lam.

"The fact is that she is in a dilemma. She has to obey the masters (but) at the same time, she has to ask her conscience; her conscience says that the people of Hong Kong are right in rejecting the law," news portal Malaysiakini quoted Dr Mahathir as saying.

"But she knows the consequence of rejecting the (extradition) law... It happened in China, in the Tiananmen matter. The people who demonstrated (were) also the relatives of the soldiers in that area so what they did was they bring in soldiers from other areas and they took the action, harsh action to put an end to the demonstration.

"I think in the end, that is what China will do, but for the administrator, I think (the) best thing is to resign."

There has been no let-up in the widespread, sometimes violent, unrest that has beset Hong Kong for nearly four months.

Protesters are angry about what they see as creeping interference by Beijing in their city's affairs despite a promise of autonomy in the "one country, two systems" formula under which Hong Kong returned to China in 1997.

China dismisses accusations that it is meddling and has accused foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of stirring up anti-China sentiment.

Related Story Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam faces critics at town hall amid protest outside venue

Related Story Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam not sighted as protesters block roads near stadium where she spoke

Dr Mahathir's remarks come ahead of the move by Hong Kong on Friday to ban face masks under a colonial-era emergency law that has not been used in half a century.

It comes shortly after a protester was shot in violent demonstrations that once again shook the city on Tuesday, as Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule in Beijing.

The 18-year-old protester has been charged with rioting and assaulting a police officer.