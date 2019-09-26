Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam holds public dialogue amid heightened security

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam is set to kick off a public dialogue with 150 people on Thursday (Sept 26), amid increased security around the venue.

The two-hour dialogue which starts at 7pm is the first in a series of meetings promised by Mrs Lam in a bid to reconnect with society and assuage public anger.

"Deep wounds have been opened in our society. These will take time to heal," Mrs Lam said in an opinion piece in the New York Times ahead of the talks.

"But it remains this government's hope that conversation will triumph over conflict and that through its actions, calm can be restored and trust can be rebuilt within the community," she added.

The dialogue will be held at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in a residential part of Wan Chai district. Schools and shops around the venue shut early in a bid to avoid getting caught up in any possible disruptions as there are fears that protesters could try to besiege the venue.

The stadium had been shut for the entire day for security reasons, with public parking spots around the area cordoned off by police.

Around lunchtime, officers were seen setting up security cordons and some officers in tactical gear were seen sweeping the building. Footage from local media showed riot police bringing bags of equipment into the building, including shields.

To enter, attendees have to pass through airport-like security including putting their bags through X-ray machines, which are then put through a second physical check. Helmets, gas masks and even water bottles are not allowed.

The protests in Hong Kong were sparked off in June by a contentious extradition Bill that would have allowed for fugitives to be handed over to several jurisdictions, including mainland China.

This week would mark the 17th weekend of protests, coinciding with the fifth anniversary of 2014's Umbrella Movement, a series of pro-democracy demonstrations. Protests have shown little sign of slowing, as many continue to express unhappiness against the government while calling for democratic reforms.

Protest organiser Civil Human Rights Front said on Thursday their planned rally at Tamar Park on Saturday (Sept 28) to mark the anniversary of the start of the Umbrella Movement has been given the greenlight by police. The two-hour rally will begin at 7pm.

The protesters are also angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong, which returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

China says it is committed to the arrangement and denies meddling. It has accused foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of inciting the unrest.

The Chinese-ruled territory is on edge ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic next Tuesday (Oct 1), with the authorities eager to avoid scenes that could embarrass the central government in Beijing.

The protests have also brought to the fore social issues plaguing Hong Kong, including the lack of affordable housing and a growing income gap.

With the unrest splitting society, businesses and the economy have been hard hit as tourists stay away. Flagship carrier Cathay Pacific has also become the biggest corporate casualty, with chairman John Slossar and chief executive Rupert Hogg leaving the company.