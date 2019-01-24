Former Jakarta governor Ahok released from jail

JAKARTA - After nearly two years, former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who was jailed for blasphemy, walked free on Thursday (Jan 24), seeking his new fortune in oil business and TV hosting.

Basuki, better known by his Hakka Chinese name Ahok, was jailed in May 2017 after a Jakarta court found him guilty of blasphemy against Islam. He was sentenced to two years' jail but released early after remission totalling 3½ months for good behaviour.

A number of Basuki supporters clad in red, blue and white shirts gathered outside the Mobile Brigade Detention Centre in Depok, South Jakarta, waiting for his release.

They chanted a national song adapted to cheer his freedom, saying "BTP is free, Independent (merdeka)!"

"Basuki Tjahaja Purnama left the (detention centre) around 07.30am," his secretary Ima Mahdiah said in a message to journalists. She added that he was picked up by his first son Nicholas Sean and several supporters.

The former governor, widely known by his Chinese nickname Ahok, recently asked supporters to refer to him as BTP instead.

Prior to his release, there were media reports and a lot of chatter online about his future, including being invited to speak in several countries.

There is also talk that he will marry a police officer next month.

Basuki's lawyer Teguh Samudera said on Tuesday (Jan 22) that Basuki has plans to get into the oil business in addition to hosting a TV show, Antara reported.