15 Malaysian healthcare workers infected with coronavirus

KUALA LUMPUR - Fifteen healthcare workers in Malaysia have contracted the coronavirus, health ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Friday (March 20), as the country battles rising infection numbers.

Of the total, 12 are the ministry's healthcare workers while three are from the private healthcare sector.

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said one of the 12 is currently warded in an intensive care unit (ICU) and needed ventilator support.

"This virus knows no boundaries, regardless of your race, religion or wealth, even more so if you are a healthcare worker at the front line of this war," he said in his Facebook post.

"Our simple message to the public today: Please help us to help you. Stay at home."

Many Malaysians have been flouting the government's restricted movement order by eating out and taking their families to parks, despite warnings to disperse by the authorities and the country's leaders.

Malaysia on Wednesday rolled out the restricted movement order, which will be in place until March 31 to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The order bans public gatherings, and all religious, sporting, social and cultural events.

Schools, universities and businesses will stay closed, but essential services such as supermarkets, banks and pharmacies will continue to operate during the two-week period.

Malaysia is the worst-affected by the coronavirus in South-east Asia, with the number of those infected reaching 900 cases, and two deaths reported.

Earlier on Friday, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the military will be deployed from Sunday to help police enforce the government's order for people to stay at home.