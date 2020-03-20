Coronavirus: Malaysian King goes out to check on restricted movement order compliance

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin personally went around the streets of Kuala Lumpur to make sure Malaysians are complying with the restricted movement curbs.

"The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has inspected several locations where police set up roadblocks due to the MCO (movement control order) around Kuala Lumpur," Istana Negara said on its Instagram page on Friday (March 20).

"The Yang di-Pertuan Agong expresses his appreciation and thanks to all on duty who are containing the outbreak of Covid-19."

Videos of Sultan Abdullah, wearing a face mask and inspecting the cars at the roadblock, were also shared on the page and on the Facebook page of Istana Negara as well.

Another showed the King driving around the city, inspecting traffic on highways.

His actions have received praise from Malaysians.

"Hats off for you Tuanku, really appreciate (it). DAULAT TUANKU (Long live the King)," user bhavanirajah said.

An Instagram user with the handle sarahfrenziey said: "This Agong is just pure love lah. Thank you for being you! I wish you are the PM also!"

User fkahin praised Sultan Abdullah as a "very hardworking King".

Mr Dan Lim wrote on Facebook that Sultan Abdullah is the "best Agong in the Malaysian history so far", while Mr Andrew Yeap thanked the King for his concern shown to the people.

"Now Malaysians please do your part and #juststayathome," he said.

Malaysia introduced a movement control order this week, which takes effect until March 31, in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

It bans public gatherings, and all religious, sporting, social and cultural events. Schools, universities and businesses will stay closed, but essential services such as supermarkets, banks and pharmacies will continue to operate during the two-week period.

Malaysia is the worst-affected by the coronavirus in South-east Asia, with the number of those infected reaching 900 cases, and two deaths reported.