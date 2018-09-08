DPM Teo Chee Hean is in Sabah in final leg of Malaysian visit

KOTA KINABALU - Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean met with Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal on Saturday (Sept 8) in the state capital Kota Kinabalu, in the final leg of his visit to Malaysia.

He was hosted to dinner by Datuk Seri Shafie on Friday evening and they met again for breakfast on Saturday.

"They reaffirmed the strong ties between Singapore and Sabah, and explored ways to strengthen cooperation in common areas of interest, particularly in tourism and education," said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, also called on Sabah's Head of State, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Mr Teo also visited the Kota Kinabalu Naval Base.

Mr Teo earlier in the week met with a range of Malaysian leaders over two days in Putrajaya, including Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

On Thursday, Mr Teo met Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Tun Openg in state capital Kuching, and also called on the Sarawak Governor, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Mr Teo is returning to Singapore on Sunday (Sept 9).